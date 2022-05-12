IPL 2022 CSK vs MI: Wankhede Stadium pitch, weather report for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League's (IPL) two of the most successful teams – Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be squaring off on Thursday.

While the campaign is already over for the Rohit Sharma-led side, things do not look so good for MS Dhoni's side as well as they are practically out of the race, but still have their hopes hanging by a thread.

READ | CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

While MI continues to sit on the last spot in the points table after having played 11 matches, CSK sits a position above them after playing the same number of games.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 31°C with 73% humidity and 18-21 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

CSK vs MI - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has always helped batters. There is an even bounce on the track, and the tinier boundaries make it easy for the batters. The dew factor will play a huge role and both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.