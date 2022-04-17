IPL 2022 CSK vs GT: MCA Stadium pitch and weather report for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match

When and where to watch CSK vs GT

In match 29 of the IPL, we will witness a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings didn't have the best of the starts to their IPL 2022 campaign as they lost their 4 initial games but they came back strongly during their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore whereas Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with winning 4 IPL games out of 5.

Gujrat Titans have one of the best bowling attacks I the tournament as they have Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan in their team whereas Chennai Super Kings are massively missing the services of Deepak Chahar, who has been ruled out of the IPL due to back injury.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 33°C on the matchday with 39% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

The surface at the MCA Stadium helps batters initially but also assists spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune.