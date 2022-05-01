IPL 2022: IPL 2022: LSG win the toss and bat first with one change while DC playing with same XI

DC vs LSG toss update

In match 45 between Lucknow Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul won the toss and has opted to bowl first. speaking during the toss, KL Rahul informed that Avesh Khan misses out on the game and Krishnappa Gowtham replaces him whereas Delhi Capitals are playing unchanged.

Lucknow Super Kings are currently at the 3rd position on the points table with 6 wins from 9 games whereas Delhi Capitals are in 6th position with 8 points from 8 games.

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi