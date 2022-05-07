IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR: MCA Stadium pitch and weather report for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

MCA Stadium Pune will host LSG vs KKR match in IPL 2022

Match number 53 of IPL 2022 season will be contested between LSG vs KKR on Saturday, May 7, at 7.30 PM in MCA Stadium, Pune. Lucknow Super Giants come into the fixture in excellent form, having won three games back-to-back.

While Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have won two and lost two of their previous four games, although they did beat Rajasthan Royals in their most recent fixture.

That being said, both teams would be hoping to keep their winning momentum going, and that's where it gets tough for Shreyas Iyer-led KKR, who cannot afford any more hiccups at this juncture of the season, as they are in eighth place on the league table.

KL Rahul's Lucknow on the other end, are sitting pretty in second place, and they can very well go top of the league standings with a win today.

LSG vs KKR - MCA Stadium, Pitch Report

In Pune, the MCA Stadium is a batter’s heaven. The pitch is helpful for batters to score runs freely. With low boundaries and humid weather conditions, batsmen have an easier time putting up big totals. Chasing teams have a slight advantage at this venue.

LSG vs KKR - Weather forecast

The temperatures will be around 34°C. Humidity is expected to be around 40 percent and there will be no chances of precipitation during the match.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted​ playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi.