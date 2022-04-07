IPL 2022 LSG vs DC: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is all set to clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (7 April). While LSG is in the fifth position on the points table, Delhi is currently sitting in the seventh spot.

Led by KL Rahul, the new team this year has been good so far. They did lose their first match against another debutant Gujarat Titans (GT) but did bounce back with wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

As far as the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is concerned, they had started their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) but went down to Gujarat. They will be needing to be at their best in this match to gain back their winning momentum.

LSG vs DC weather forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 32°C with 57% humidity and 8 km/hr wind speed. There will also be no chances of precipitation during the game.

LSG vs DC - DY Patil Stadium pitch report

The DY Patil ground in Navi Mumbai has a pitch that has a decent bounce to help the bowlers. The game can produce scores in the vicinity of 160-170 as a standard fare. Overall, the surface offers help for both departments.

probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), KS Bharat/ Mandeep Singh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman