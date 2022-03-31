LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni on the cusp of achieving MAJOR feat in T20 history - Details inside

While he may be edging towards the fag end of his career, MS Dhoni is still no stranger to breaking records. During the LSG vs CSK match on Thursday, he will have another chance to write his name in the history books.

The 40-year-old grabbed headlines as he announced his decision to relinquish captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just two days before the curtain-raiser of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja took over as captain of CSK, but it was Dhoni again who led CSK from the front in their opening match of this season. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman scored a sensational fifty to take his side to a respectable score of 131 runs, which they couldn't defend, but Dhoni's inning nonetheless was very crucial.

On Thursday, the former Indian skipper has another chance to grab headlines as he needs to score just 15 runs to join an elusive list of batters, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma among others.

MS Dhoni has so far scored 6,985 runs in the shortest format of the sport, and he needs just 15 more runs, which he can score against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to surpass the tally of 7000 runs in T20 cricket.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently among the players who have the most runs in the shortest format. While the former RCB skipper Virat has struck 10,326 runs in T20 cricket, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has amassed a tally of 9,936.

Punjab Kings ace Shikhar Dhawan also features on this list, the Indian opener has accumulated 8,818 runs in the quick-fire format.

Definitely, plaudits must go to MS Dhoni for coming ever so close in this list, which is dominated by batters who are either openers or come above Dhoni to bat, but the 40-year-old has batted in the middle order all his life, and even then he's managed to amass nearly 7000 runs in the format, which is an impressive feat.