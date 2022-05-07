IPL 2022: LSG to celebrate 'mother's day', players will don jerseys with their mom's name

Lucknow Super Giants are donning a special jersey against KKR

Lucknow Super Giants have taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm, and in their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Saturday, LSG players will don a special kit.

All of the Lucknow players will don jerseys with the name of their mother on their kit. Since Mother's day will be celebrated on May 8. the newly joined franchise of IPL are going to celebrate the same on their matchday.

LSG recently shared a video of their special kits for the match against KKR, and while the team is usually seen in blue jerseys, the colour of their special 'mother's day' kit has been changed to grey, with the name of the players' mothers written on the back in orange.

READ| Ranveer Singh to Raveena Tandon: Celebrities spotted at IPL 2022

"This one's for you, Maa. Now THAT’s how you prepare for Mother's Day – the #SuperGiant way!" wrote the franchise along with the 18-second clip, which shows their special jerseys.

Talking about the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, KL Rahul's LSG come into the fixture in excellent form, having won three games back-to-back.

READ| IPL 2022: Skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and others talk about RCB's new 'Go Green' initiative kit

While Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, have won two and lost two of their previous four games, although they did beat Rajasthan Royals in their most recent fixture.

Lucknow will hope to consolidate their place in the IPL 2022 playoffs tonight, while for KKR, it's going to be a do-or-die match.