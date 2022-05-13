Headlines

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India

The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Punjab Kings in the 60th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Friday, May 13, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

RCB is led by Faf du Plessis while Punjab Kings is led by Mayank Agarwal. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings also played a match against each other earlier, which was the opening game for both teams. In that game, Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets.

READ: IPL 2022: Umpire changes signal from wide to out, netizens call it 'MS Dhoni's impact'

Here is all you need to know about Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on May 13 Friday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

READ: RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022

Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

