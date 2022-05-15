LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals live in India

Luckow Supergiants has 16 points from 12 matches and a win will make them the second team to qualify for the play-offs. Rajasthan Royals have 14 points from 12 matches and they need to win their remaining matches to stay in the safe zone.
The KL Rahul-led side is coming off a big loss against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their previous game whereas the Sanju Samson-led side was outplayed by the Delhi Capitals in the previous game despite putting up a decent total.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants start?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on May 15 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.