IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

DC vs SRH match details

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to clash with each other in their next match of IPL 2022.

The Kane Williamson-led side is coming off a loss against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous game and in two games in a row, their bowling attack has gone for runs. With five wins in nine games, Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently at the fourth position in the points table with 10 points.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals ended up on the losing side in a close encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants and they are currently at the seventh position in the points table with four wins in nine games.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad start? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on May 5 Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad place? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Pune. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.