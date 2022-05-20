CSK vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in India

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

RR vs CSK match details

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League on May 20th. The match between the two teams will be played at Brabourne Stadium starting at 7:30 pm.

READ: CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings is officially out of the playoffs race and currently, the team stands at second last spot on the IPL points while Rajasthan Royals has almost qualified for the playoffs but today's win can put a solid stamp on their contendership to the qualifiers.

Here is all you need to know about Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals start? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 20 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals take place? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. READ: IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score over 7000 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. READ: IPL 2022: Netizens heap praise on Virat Kohli as he comes back to form with a fiery half-century against GT

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy