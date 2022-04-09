IPL 2022: Late wickets by bowlers help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Chennai Super Kings to 154 runs

Winning the toss, SRH's captain Kane Williamson decided to bowl first and his bowlers did give him a good start after picking up crucial wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings lost both its openers by the end of powerplay for 35 runs.

Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali tried to bring things back on track for the CSK and stitched a partnership of 62 runs but they never looked at their usual best as these 62 runs came in 50 deliveries.

READ: IPL 2022 KKR vs DC: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match

As soon as Rayudu got out, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers chipped in with some quick wickets and CSK, which was 98-2 at one point was down to 122-6 by the end of the 17th over. A late flourish by skipper Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings set a target of 155.

Now it is up to SRH how they go about chasing the target and they will look to achieve this target and get on the points table.

More to follow...