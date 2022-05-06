Search icon
IPL 2022: Kumar Kartikeya's coach reveals his hardships, says 'he hadn't eaten lunch for a year'

The childhood coach of Mumbai Indians' spin sensation Kumar Kartikeya opened up on his apprentice's struggles in life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2022, 06:49 PM IST

Kumar Kartikeya's coach revealed the hardships of his apprentice in a recent interview

Kumar Kartikeya Singh joined Mumbai Indians as a replacement for injured Md. Arshad Khan recently and he was handed his debut cap immediately. The youngster announced himself as MI's 'mystery spinner' in his own words, and took the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Sanju Samson, on his first over in IPL 2022. 

Success, however, didn't come overnight for Kartikeya who has had his fair share of hardships in life, as per his childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj. 

The spin sensation hadn't had lunch in a year, when he first joined Bharadwaj's academy, while he also used to work as a night labourer in Ghaziabad to earn money for his expenses. 

In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo Sanjay Bhardwaj opened up on his apprentice's struggles in life, and how his obsession with the gentleman's sport has only grown down the years. 

A 15-year-old Kartik aspired to join Bhardwaj's academy to learn the trade of spin however, he didn't have the money to pay for the fees. The veteran coach offered him a trial nonetheless and was delighted with the youngster's natural talent. 

"His action was so smooth. His use of fingers imparted action on the ball," Bhardwaj was quoted as saying. 

In order to make up for his living, Kartikeya picked up a night job a factory, which was nearly 80kms away from the academy. The prodigy would thus work at night and walk for miles in order to save INR 10 for a pack of biscuits. 

Bharadwaj, who had trained Gautam Gambhir as well, recalled that after Kartikeya was given accommodation at the academy, and was provided with cooked food, the youngster burst out in tears. 

"When the cook gave him lunch, Kartikeya began to cry: he hadn't eaten lunch for a year," he revealed. 

Kartikeya failed to make the cut for the Delhi team and was referred by his coach to a friend in Madhya Pradesh, and the youngster's hardships paid dividends as he would soon be selected for the MP side. The rest, as they say, is history. 

