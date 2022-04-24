IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav sees 'glimpses' of MS Dhoni in Rishabh Pant, credits DC for his revival

Kuldeep Yadav said he sees glimpses of MS Dhoni in Rishabh Pant

Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation ever since he joined Delhi Capitals (DC), playing a key role in all of DC's seven games this season, registering a tally of 13 wickets already.

As the Indian Premier League 2022 season unfolds, Yadav, has credited his coaches, Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson for his revival, while he also lavished praise on Rishabh Pant, adding that he sees a few glimpses of MS Dhoni in Pant.

Rishabh Pant's captaincy has certainly played a huge role in his redemption and Kuldeep Yadav finds shades of the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his current Delhi Capitals skipper's characteristics as he enjoys his new-found "freedom of expression".

The 27-year-old Kuldeep has taken 13 wickets in this IPL so far, including a four-wicket haul against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"I feel Rishabh is showing a few glimpses of MS Dhoni's characteristics behind the stumps. He guides well and stays calm on the field," he said during the fourth episode of The DC Podcast.

"Wicketkeepers play a big role in the success of spinners. The credit for my performance in this IPL goes to Rishabh as well. We have a good understanding now," added Yadav.

He further lavishes praise on DC coaches Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson for instilling confidence in the Indian spinner.

"When I spoke to Ricky during my first practice session with the team, he told me that I am bowling very well and that he's looking to play me for all 14 league matches. That conversation with him motivated me a lot."

Kuldeep, who has taken 53 wickets in 52 IPL matches so far, also attributed his success to working closely with assistant coach Shane Watson.

"Shane Watson has also helped me a lot. I am very lucky to have worked with Watson for three-four sessions. He has particularly helped me with the mental aspect of the game. I have shared a lot of things with him about what I have been through before joining this team. I speak openly with him," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals return to action against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28, at the Wankhede Stadium.

With inputs from PTI