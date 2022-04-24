IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya kisses Kieron Pollard's head after taking his wicket, video viral

Krunal Pandya kissed Kieron Pollard on his head after taking his wicket

Krunal Pandya was in a joyous mood after dismissing Kieron Pollard in the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Pandya dismissed Pollard and tried to shake hands with the West Indies all-rounder afterwards.

However, with Mumbai staring down at an eighth consecutive loss of the season, Pollard wasn't too happy about his dismissal.

The Caribbean cricketer didn't respond to Pandya's gesture, but the Indian all-rounder then responded by landing a kiss on Pollard's head, who kept walking without reacting to any of it.

As soon as the incident happened, it divided fans on Twitter, some of whom weren't impressed with Pandya's antics. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

Check it out here:

With Pollard's dismissal, Mumbai's fate was all but sealed. Whatever little hopes they had of qualifying for the playoffs vanished with Pollard's wicket. Chasing a target of 169 runs, MI were down to 131/6, and from then on, there was no way back for them in the contest.

Earlier in the match, KL Rahul scored his second century of the season, to help LSG score 168/6 in 20 overs, after having been sent to bat first by Rohit Sharma. Lucknow defeated the five-time IPL champs by 36 runs to inflict a record-eighth loss of the season on MI.