IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Mohsin Khan star as LSG defeat DC by 6 runs to climb to 2nd place in table

KL Rahul and Mohsin Khan shined as LSG beat DC by 6 runs

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and bowler Mohsin Khan starred for the franchise as they defeated Delhi Capitals by six runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed delightful half-centuries to power Lucknow Super Giants to 195 for three.

Rahul led from the front, top-scoring with 77 off 51 balls, while Hooda made 52 off 34 deliveries as the duo shared 95 runs for the second wicket to take LSG to the commanding total.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) picked up all the three LSG wickets.

Chasing, captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 30-ball 44, while Mitchell Marsh (37) and Rovman Powell (35) also contributed with the bat, albeit in a losing cause as DC were restricted to 189 for seven.

Mohsin Khan (4/16) shone bright with the ball for LSG.

More to follow..