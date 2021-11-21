IPL 2022: THIS player is likely to earn more than Rs 20 crore during mega auction, says Akash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has said that batter KL Rahul will go for more than 20 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction if there is no cap on the salary of a player during the mega auction.

According to reports, Rahul is planning to quit as Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper ahead of IPL 2022 and if the India opener decides to put himself in the auction pool then the franchises will definitely try to have Rahul in his team because Rahul is a superb batsman and can lead the team as well.

It is to be noted that two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be added in IPL 2022 and both these teams will want to include 29-year-old Rahul in their squad.

“If KL Rahul ends up in the auction…and if the draft system doesn’t put a ceiling on a player’s salary… he will easily be the most expensive player in the upcoming auction. 20 Crore +.” Chopra said on his Twitter account.

Rahul will be seen in action on Sunday (November 21) in the third T20I against New Zealand at Eden Gardens.