IPL 2022: KL Rahul becomes first Indian batter to notch historic feat with fifty against KKR

KL Rahul reaches 500 runs for fifth consecutive IPL season

Lucknow Super Giants have been a revelation in IPL 2022 season so far, and one reason for that has been their opening batters KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. The pair of them registered a sensational 210-run opening stand against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

While De Kock scored an unbeaten 140, to record his highest total in IPL history as a wicketkeeper, KL Rahul also notched a bit of history.

KL Rahul on Wednesday crossed the milestone of 500 runs in an IPL season for the fifth consecutive time.

READ| IPL 2022: 'Quinton de Kock buried KKR's hopes' - netizens react to LSG opener's fiery knock

With this achievement, he became the first Indian batter to cross the 500-run mark for the fifth straight IPL season.

The stylish right-handed opener achieved this feat during match number 66 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

"500 runs in IPL for @klrahul for the fifth straight season. Becomes the first Indian player to achieve this feat," IPL tweeted.

READ| IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs KKR, captains KL Rahul-Shreyas Iyer engage in hilarious banter

Rahul who used to play for Punjab Kings piled up 659 runs in IPL 2018. In 2019, Rahul came close to the 600-run mark and finished with 593 runs.

In IPL 2020, played in UAE, PBKS skipper Rahul won the Orange Cap for finishing with a tally of 670 runs. In IPL 2021, Rahul amassed 616 runs in 13 matches.

LSG skipper KL Rahul played a handy inning of 68*, while fellow opener Quinton De Kock blasted an unbeaten century to help the IPL debutants reach the formidable total of 210 without losing any wickets against KKR.

READ| IPL 2022: Why Krunal Pandya isn't playing for LSG against KKR?

In reply, KKR who needed to win this game to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive had scored 127/3 after 13 overs.

With inputs from ANI