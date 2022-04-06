IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: MCA Pune pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) today in match 14 of the Tata IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

While KKR is positioned second on the points table while Mumbai Indians are placed at the eighth spot. KKR have played three games so far winning two out of them, while MI has lost both the games they have played so far.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side has Australian Test captain Pat Cummins joining the camp last week, he would also be available for selection.

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, they had missed Suryakumar Yadav's services for a long time, but he might now be included in the playing 11 in this game and that could strengthen their middle-order.

KKR vs MI weather forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to be around 31°C with 53% humidity and 11 km/hr wind speed. As far as rain is concerned, there are no chances of precipitation during the game.

KKR vs MI - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium assists batters, but will also help spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team does have an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune with the boundary size being approximately 80-85 meters.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi