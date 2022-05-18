IPL 2022: KKR put up valiant fightback, but LSG confirm playoffs berth in last ball thriller

Lucknow Super Giants qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs at the expense of KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders were knocked out of the race for IPL 2022 playoffs after Lucknow Super Giants ran out winners in a thrilling game that went down to the wire. Shreyas Iyer-led KKR knew they needed a win to keep themselves in the playoffs race, but a 2-run defeat brought their campaign to a disappointing halt.

In a season where KKR had plenty of concerns, they found plenty of bright sparks as well, Rinku Singh in particular has to be one. The youngster played a crucial knock and if not for his dismissal towards the end, he nearly pulled away with a win for his side.

So it's Lucknow Super Giants who sealed their place in the playoffs at the expense of Kolkata Knight Riders. This, after KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock registered the highest opening partnership in IPL history by scoring 210 runs, and in the end, it proved to be a mountain too steep to climb for KKR.

