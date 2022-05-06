IPL 2022: KKR pacer Pat Cummins shares pic of Pav Bhaji, writes 'how I never tried it before?'

Pat Cummins shared a pic of Pav Bhaji and has gotten the netizens talking

Earlier this season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins got the world talking as he scored fifty in 15 balls against Mumbai Indians. While Cummins hasn't been able to break into the playing XI in recent games, the Aussie player got fans excited on Twitter yet again, this time for a separate reason.

Cummins shared a picture of Pav Bhaji on his Twitter handle, which got the netizens talking, and as one user asked Cummins for his feedback on his 'Indian' dinner, the Australian pacer admitted that he had some regrets about missing out on the same in the past 11 years.

The Australian Test skipper has been coming to India but he never tried Pav Bhaji, although the veteran found the same 'delicious'.

READ| 'PAT DIYE CHAKKE': Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Pat Cummins' fiery fifty

Cummins had been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 7.25 crore, but he hasn't been economical in recent games and was thus benched by KKR.

Ahead of the two-time IPL champs' next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, Cummins took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his Indian dinner with the fans. As soon as Cummins shared the pic of Pav Bhaji, his tweet went viral in no time.

One user even questioned the Aussie veteran about his 'feedback' to which Cummins replied that he found Pav Bhaji 'delicious'.

Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

READ| Inside KKR pacer Pat Cummins' dreamy new Rs 70 crore Sydney mansion with stunning view of the ocean

After starring against MI, having collected just two wickets in the three subsequent games, Cummins was taken to the cleaners by opposition batters and was subsequently benched, having not featured for KKR since April 18.

With just four wins in 10 games, every match from hereon is a must-win for KKR to plot their path into the playoffs, and with Tim Southee picking up wickets with the new ball, it seems that Cummins will continue o warm the bench.