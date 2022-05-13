IPL 2022: How much money will KKR's Brendon McCullum earn as England's new Test coach?

Brandon McCullum has been announced as England's new Test coach

The ongoing IPL 2022 season hasn't been a memorable one by any means for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two-time IPL champs, and last season's finalists have struggled a lot this season, and even though they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, KKR's chances hang in the balance.

In another blow to the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise, their head coach Brendon McCullum has decided to step down from his role after the end of the season, as he is due to take over as coach of England's Test team.

As per reports, McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper, has signed a four-year-long contract.

But do you know how much money will the former Kiwis legend earn upon taking over as Three Lions' new Test coach?

Brandon McCullum to earn Rs 18.88 crore approx, as England's Test coach

According to a report filed by Telegraph.co.uk, McCullum has signed a deal worth a reported £2million, which roughly converts to Rs 18.88 crore approximately.

The KKR head coach's new stint with England begins next month, against his native New Zealand. Moreover, McCullum will be coaching the Three Lions' red-ball side, which means there will be a different coach assigned for the limited-overs side as well.

"I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England's Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era," said McCullum on his appointment.

McCullum's appointment comes after Chris Silverwood departed from the role, following the 4-0 drubbing in the Ashes away.