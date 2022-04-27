Headlines

Cricket

IPL 2022: Kane Williamson loses first toss of season, Washington Sundar returns for SRH

As Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad prepared to lock horns as the Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson had won all of the tosses in all of SRH's matches so far in IPL 2022, but his luck ran out on Wednesday as Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Apart from Williamson losing his first toss of the IPL 2022 season, and SRH playing at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time this season, tonight, will be the first occasion when the Sunrisers will not be chasing, instead, they will be setting a target for Gujarat. 

Moreover, the biggest piece of news from the toss for SRH is that Washington Sundar has recovered from his injury issue, and is selected in the playing XI, while Hardik Pandya-led GT are unchanged. 

Here's how SRH and GT are lining up today:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

 

