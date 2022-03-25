IPL 2022: Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. Kane Williamson took over the captaincy from David Warner in IPL 2021 and will be seen leading the team during this season.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, and Umran Malik.

During the IPL 2022 auction, SRH team management was able to buy good T20 batsmen for their team like Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, and also a power hitter like Nicholas Pooran.

SRH will play their 1st match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals on 29th March 2022.

SRH's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

SRH Schedule for IPL 2022:

Match 1, March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 17: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 27: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

SRH's Full Squad

Batters: Kane Williamson, Siden Markram, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Priyam Garg

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Philips, Vishu Vinod, Nicholas Pooran

Allrounders: Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jagdeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar