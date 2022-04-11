IPL 2022: Kane Williamson's half-century and Pooran's finishing touch takes SRH to victory against GT

Nicholas Pooran's 18 balls 34 and Adien Markram's 8 balls 12 ensured that SRH reaches the target of 162 comfortably.

After winning the toss, SRH's captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl first and that turned out to be a wise decision as the SRH bowlers restricted the Gujarat Titans to 162 runs. Hardik Pandya was the highest scorer for Gujarat Titans as he scored a half-century whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan bagged 2 wickets for their team.

Looking at the bowling lineup of Gujarat Titans, It seemed at one stage that the match will go down the wire but Sunrisers Hyderabad was up with the required run rate from the start and didn't lose any of their wickets in the powerplay overs of their innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their 1st wicket on 64 runs and in came Rahul Tripathi at the first time but when he was playing on 17 runs, he suffered a hamstring injury and had to leave the ground retired-out.

In the meanwhile, SRH's skipper Kane Williamson reached his half-century and by the time he got out, SRH required 34 runs in 23 deliveries which they were able to chase comfortably without losing any more wickets and won the match by 8 wickets. This is Gujarat Titan's 1st loss this season.

Gujarat Titans will now play their next match against Rajasthan Royals on 14th April whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Kolkata Knight Riders on 15th April.