IPL 2022: Jos Buttler gets hit on helmet by bouncer from Riley Meredith, watch what happened next

Jos Buttler was hit on helmet by a bouncer from Riley Meredith

On many occasions, fans have seen bouncers hit cricketers on their helmets, and because of the few mishaps that have happened in the past, whenever a cricketer gets hit on his head, it's always a panic situation.

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler was also on the receiving end of a bouncer from Riley Meredith, which struck the Englishman on his helmet. After the incident, Buttler was seen touching his temple but thankfully no harm was done to the IPL's orange cap holder.

Buttler was trying to hit a pull shot, but the ball struck his helmet instead, and the slow-motion replays also showed that the stem guard of the Buttler's helmet fell off, but he was okay to continue.

The Rajasthan Royals opener would continue his onslaught, and later he hit MI youngster Hrithik Shokeen for 4 consecutive sixes in an over.

Before that, however, during the fifth ball of the sixth over of RR's inning, as the ball struck Buttler and play was stopped for a while. Physios came on the field to inspect whether the Englishman was fit enough to continue, and much to the relief of everyone, no harm was done to Buttler.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals got off to a decent start, while Devdutt Padikkal departed early, Buttler continued to counter-attack as he tried to build a partnership with first Sanju Samson and later Darryl Mitchell.

Buttler's 67-run inning came to an end after he struck four sixes off Shokeen, who got his redemption on the last ball of his over.

Ravichandran Ashwin's late flurry (21 off 9) helped RR to a fight-worthy total of 158/6 in 20 overs.