IPL 2022: Jos Buttler earns whopping sum through individual honours, his total prize money revealed

Jos Buttler won a staggering INR 95 lakh in prize money in IPL 2022

Even though Jos Buttler couldn't help Rajasthan Royals (RR) win their second IPL title, the Englishman did everything possible in his powers to take his side ever so close. He scored 4 centuries and broke numerous records and left everyone impressed with his stunning displays in IPL 2022.

But do you know how much prize money Jos Buttler won through awards in IPL 2022? Well, the Rajasthan Royals opener raked in INR 60 lakhs on the night of the final alone, as he bagged an incredible six individual honours in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Throughout the season, Buttler won a staggering 37 prizes the most by any player.

READ| Revealed: SRH pacer Umran Malik won THIS staggering sum through awards in IPL 2022

He won the 'Player of the Match' award thrice in total, twice in the league stage, earning one lakh each for his displays versus Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, before adding another one against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2. The century versus RCB won him prize money worth INR 5 lakhs, thus taking his total to Rs 7 lakhs from this set.

The Englishman also won the ‘Power Player’ award five times in total, receiving a total of INR 5 lakhs. He was also adjudged as the 'Power Player of the Season', thereby winning Rs 10 lakhs, which took his tally to Rs 15 lakhs from this category.

Jos Buttler received the 'Game Changer' award six times in total, thus raking in INR 6 lakhs. He followed it up by adding the 'Game Changer of the Season' award, for which he received INR 10 lakhs, totalling to Rs 16 lakhs under this set.

READ| IPL 2022: Simon Doull mistakenly announces final venue as 'Narendra Singh Modi' stadium, watch viral video

The player who was called 'Jos the boss' by his fans fondly, added two 'Super Striker of the Match' awards which earned him INR 2 lakhs.

.@josbuttler dazzled with the bat & slammed runs to bag the @aramco Orange Cap. @yuzi_chahal scalped wickets to top the bowling charts to bag the @aramco Purple Cap.



Congratulations to the two for powering @rajasthanroyals to the #TATAIPL 2022 Final. pic.twitter.com/jZP66cDx5b — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

He earned INR 7 lakhs after winning the 'Most Fours in a Match' award seven times, and having struck 83 fours throughout the season, Buttler was also rewarded with the award for most fours this season, which allowed him to add a further Rs 10 lakhs to his tally, thus raking in a total of INR 17 lakhs from his segment.

The Rajasthan Royals ace won 'Most Sixes in a Match' award five times in IPL 2022, thus receiving Rs 5 lakhs for the same. This, in turn, allowed him to bag 'Most Sixes of the Season' title worth INR 10 lakhs, which took his tally to Rs 15 lakhs from this category.

READ| IPL 2022: Ahead of Gujarat Titans' roadshow, fans storm the streets of Ahmedabad, see viral pics

Buttler further won 'Most Valuable Player of the Match' accolade thrice in total, earning Rs 3 lakhs. This was followed by him picking up the 'Most Valuable Player of the Season' title, adding a further Rs 10 lakhs, which helped him fetch INR 13 lakhs through this set.

And to cap off his brilliant campaign, Jos Buttler won the orange cap, for scoring the most runs in IPL 2022, thus raking in another Rs 10 lakhs. In total, the RR batsman won a staggering Rs 95 lakhs, after bagging 37 individual honours.