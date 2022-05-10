IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah shares pic of match ball after taking 5 wickets, says 'disappointed but...'

Jasprit Bumrah shares pic of match ball after picking up fifer versus KKR

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a 'memorable' outing against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium. While Bumrah starred for MI, picking up five wickets in his spell, giving away just 10 runs, his team still suffered a 52-run defeat at the hands of KKR.

India's leading pace bowler, Bumrah, widely renowned for his lethal yorkers, needed just nine balls across two overs to pick up five wickets. Before yesterday, Bumrah had only picked up five wickets all season, but he ended up doubling his tally for the campaign, versus KKR.

After the match, Bumrah shared a picture of the match ball with which he picked up five wickets, that he took home as a moment of his 'memorable evening', however, he did admit he was a tad bit 'disappointed' with the result.

"Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless," wrote the 28-year old on social media, while sharing the pic of the match ball.

From his wife Sanjana Ganesan to former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, Bumrah came in for some well-deserved appreciation from all corners.

Even though he registered the best figures of his T20 career, Bumrah's efforts went in vain as Mumbai Indians slumped to their ninth defeat of the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

Bumrah collected the Man of the Match award afterwards and rued the missed chances that his side failed to take advantage of.

"Always a good feeling to contribute but the important thing is for the team to win. We had our chance to do that but couldn't get it done. That's the way it is. I don't keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process. Sometimes you bowl well but don't get wickets. Can't get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can," he stated.