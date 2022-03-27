IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan hits 'helicopter' shot vs DC, fans reminisce MS Dhoni's batting - WATCH video

Ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), plenty of fans questioned Mumbai Indians (MI) as they splashed INR 15.25 crores on Ishan Kishan. The youngster had a mixed outing while representing India lately, but found a way to silence his critics with a surreal knock against Delhi Capitals.

The batter gave a good account of himself as he scored an unbeaten 81 in 48 deliveries. His knock was laced with 11 boundaries and two huge sixes, and the Jharkhand-born youngster even pulled off MS Dhoni's renowned 'helicopter' shot, which left the netizens in nostalgia.

Former Indian skipper Dhoni was renowned for his unorthodox technique. Now that he's 40, Dhoni doesn't play the helicopter shot that often, but in his yesteryears, his technique left the opposition batters bamboozled.

READ| 'I'm coming home': Ishan Kishan reacts after becoming IPL's 2nd most expensive Indian player - WATCH video

While Dhoni was on song for CSK in their tournament opener against KKR, scoring a well-needed fifty, to become the oldest player to score a half-century in IPL, Ishan Kishan too brought out the fancy helicopter shot which left netizens in reminiscence of a young Dhoni.

Here's a video of Ishan Kishan hitting the helicopter shot:

Seeing Ishan Kishan copy the helicopter shot off MS Dhoni's notebook and the fact that both of them come from Jharkhand, fans on Twitter shared hilarious memes regarding the same.

Ranchi boys are batting



Helicopter shot : pic.twitter.com/GFkgxRSkhe — ANGAD (@MedicoAngad_7) March 27, 2022

READ| IPL 2022: New 'mystery girl' spotted in CSK-KKR match, netizens say 'IPL is back, so is cameraman'

Talking about the match, after playing a stunning knock of 81, Ishan helped Mumbai Indians reach a total of 177/5. However, while batting, Kishan was struck by the ball on his feet in the 18th over, and that's why he didn't take to the field during the second innings.

As per the tweet from his franchise, the youngster had gone for having scans on his feet, just to confirm whether he hadn't suffered a serious injury.