IPL 2022: If Prasidh Krishna is playing, I will bat ahead of him: Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news for his statement that a fellow player dangled him from the balcony of the hotel room in a drunk state when they were playing for the IPL team Mumbai Indians. The interview was published on the YouTube channel of Rajasthan Royals.

In another clip from the same interview, he can be seen talking about his batting position. He very categorically says that he would bat ahead of Prasidh Krishna if the two are playing together in a match. Both—Chahal and Krishna—are not known for their batting prowess.

Chahal, in the interview, also said that his batting order will depend on the bowler as well.

Meanwhile, Virendra Sehwag has put out a tweet asking for the identity revelation of the player who dangled him from the balcony. Sehwag wrote, “Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this.”

April 8, 2022

In the video, he also jokes about his straight drive against West Indies. He argues that it’s his ticket to a better batting order.

Meanwhile, in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals has won two out of the three games it has played so far.