IPL 2022: Will Shreyas Iyer-led KKR make it to playoffs if they lose to Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all set to face the already eliminated team Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 56 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, they themselves are hanging on a thin thread.

In their earlier clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KKR lost by a huge margin of 75 runs. KKR's Andre Russell had picked up two wickets, while Shivam Mavi, Sunil Naraine and Tim Southee had ended the innings with one wicket apiece.

READ | IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians become first team to be eliminated from playoffs race

However, batting second, the top order collapsed and Andre Russell managed to score 45 runs off just 19 balls. The only support he got was from Sunil Naraine who contributed with 22 runs.

So what is KKR's fate?

Currently, the Shreyas Iyer-led side moved a position down after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their game over Delhi Capitals (DC) by a huge margin.

Kolkata Knight Riders have 8 points from 11 games with four wins and seven losses. Now sitting on the 9th spot, they will face Mumbai Indians, who had defeated the then table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last minute thriller.

Can KKR still qualify for the playoffs?

While Kolkata is also on the brink of joining MI in the elimination, they are mathematically, still in the hunt. With their net run rate of -0.304 only better than that of the last-placed team MI, victories in their remaining three games won't be enough for the purple jersey team.

However, there are still hopes and the Knight Riders if they put up a substantial-good show in their remaining games. Not just that, KKR can also jump to the fourth place if they win their remaining games with huge margins and if other match results fall in their favour.

Here's how KKR can qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs:

KKR will next face Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and they will need to win all these games with significant margins to increase their net run rate (NRR).

Here are the results KKR will need to go in its favour:

KKR should beat MI

LSG vs GT (Their result should not affect KKR)

RR should beat DC

MI should beat CSK

PBKS should beat RCB

KKR should beat SRH

CSK vs GT (Their result should not affect KKR)

LSG vs RR (Their result should not affect KKR)

DC should beat PBKS

MI should beat SRH

KKR should beat LSG

GT should beat RCB

CSK should beat RR

MI should beat DC

SRH should beat PBKS

If all of the above scenarios pan out, both KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have 14 points to their name and the team with a better NRR will make it to the playoffs.