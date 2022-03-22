IPL 2022: How many fans will be allowed into stadiums in Maharashtra? Reports say THIS

With the covid-crisis now slowing down, and cases on the dip, it's good news for Indian cricket fans as the Indian Premier League (IPL) edges closer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are hoping to see more than 25% fans allowed into stadiums in Maharashtra as per the latest reports.

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune will host all of the league games of the IPL 2022, across four venues. Currently, the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray have only permitted 25% crowd capacity inside the venues where IPL games will be held keeping in mind the covid-situation in India.

As per reports, the BCCI are positive that the crowd capacity can be increased as the tournament goes on towards the business end of the campaign.

Going by the current guidelines, the Wankhede Stadium will host approximately 9,800-10,000 fans, while 7,000 to 8,000 fans will be allowed into the Brabourne Stadium.

Elsewhere, approximately 11,000 -12,000 fans will be allowed inside DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune respectively.

For the unversed, the DY Patil Stadium and Wankhede Stadium will host 20 league games each, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA Stadium will host 15 games each.

This comes as a piece of good news for Indian cricket fans, who turned up in big numbers during India's second Test vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru where 100% crowd capacity was allowed while in the previous game in Mohali, which was Virat Kohli's 100th Test match, 50 per cent fans were in attendance.

Earlier the last two editions of the IPL were affected massively by the pandemic. While the 2021 IPL began in India, the virus peaked and the cash-rich tournament was paused and held in two legs, the latter of which took place in UAE, while the whole IPL 2020 was hosted in UAE in the wake of the first wave of the pandemic.