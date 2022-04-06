IPL 2022: Here's all you need to know about KKR's new fast bowler Rasikh Salam

Rasikh Salam hails from Jammu and Kashmir and when KKR announced that he will be in the playing XI during the match against Mumbai Indians, He became the 3rd player from the J&K to play in the IPL. Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik are the other two players in the IPL who hail from Jammu and Kashmir.

Rasikh Salam was first picked by Mumbai Indians for the IPL in 2019 but he never got a game. During mega auctions of IPL 2022, Rasikh Salam was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders at the base price of Rs 20 lac.

He made his List A debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 3 October 2018. He made his first-class debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy on 30 December 2018. He made his Twenty20 debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 22 February 2019.

Rasikh Salam was banned by the BCCI in 2019 as a disciplinary action for age fraud. Rasikh Salam hails from the Ashmuji area of Kulgam.