IPL 2022: Head coach Brendon McCullum introduces 'Popcorn Challenge' for KKR during practice session, watch

KKR's fielding Challenge

Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a dream start during this IPL as they went on to win 3 out of their 4 initial IPL games but then things went haywire for the squad as they had to face five straight defeats. The main reason behind their defeats has been their poor fielding and missed catches.

To rectify this issue, Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum came up with a high-intensity fielding challenge which was known as the 'Popcorn Challenge'.

On Wednesday, the franchise shared an interesting video on their social media handles in which players like Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins can be seen taking part in an intense catching session.

Explaining the exercise, KKR mentor David Hussey said:

“Popcorn’s a big part of our discipline. Every player and staff get a partner and you are responsible for that partner. If that partner is late, the other partner has to go ‘popcorn’.”

“The popcorn’s a punishment, where the head coach throws a ball up every time. The partner has to catch the ball. It goes on till you take 15 catches. Basically, Baz (Brendon McCullum) will make you run from end to end of the cricket field. It’s quite challenging mentally, physically and the boys get a real kick out of it.”

KKR came back to its winning ways during their previous IPL game against Rajasthan Royals. Rinku Singh played the match-winning knock for the KKR and scored 42 runs in 23 deliveries. Kolkata Knight Riders will now face Lucknow Super Giants during a evening game on Saturday.