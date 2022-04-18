IPL 2022: RCB pacer Harshal Patel pens note for late sister, gets internet emotional

Harshal Patel posted emotional letter for his late sister Archita Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel suffered an emotional loss when he got the news of his sister's demise. The bowler had left the bio-bubble immediately after coming to know about the tragic incident.

Now, days after entering the bubble yet again and also playing against Delhi Capitals (DC), the fast bowler posted an emotional letter for his late sister Archita Patel on Instagram.

He shared about her love and kindness towards him and said that it was her asking him to focus on his game. "You were one of the kindest and most joyful person in our lives. You faced incredible difficulties in life with a big smile on your face till your last breath. When I was with you in the hospital before I came back to India you told me to focus on my game and don’t worry about you," Harshal said via his Instagram post.

He also added writing, "Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night. That’s all I could do now to remember and honour you. I will continue to do everything that made you proud of me. I will miss you every moment of my life, in good times and bad. I love you so much. Rest in peace jadi".

Talking about Harshal's form, the pacer has been around the IPL and the domestic circuit for a long time, with his breakthrough season coming last year for RCB. He shattered a lot of IPL records and grabbed the Purple Cap as well with 32 wickets to his name. He later even made his debut for India.

In IPL 2022, he was brought back by RCB in the mega auction for INR 10.75 crore. So far he has scalped six wickets in five games.