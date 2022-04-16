IPL 2022: Will Harshal Patel make his return in crucial clash against DC?

Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) really felt the pinch when Harshal Patel was rendered unavailable due to a bereavement against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The team seemed to struggle in the death overs in his absence as the RCB pacers were going at an economy rate around 13.33. After losing the game to CSK and now being placed sixth on the IPL 2022 points table, the side will be looking to make a comeback and get back to winning ways.

So, the main question remains, will Harshal Patel return back for the clash against Delhi Capitals?

If the pacer does make a return, it could possibly boost the RCB side who will be up against Delhi Capitals on April 16, Saturday. While it is not known if Patel will be part of the squad, the RCB franchise has been sharing photos and videos in which the bowler is seen.

In the recently released RCB video, Harshal was spotted training and that means he completed his three-day quarantine.

WATCH:

Why was Harshal Patel not part of the CSK game?

The purple cap winner from the 2021 edition had to leave the bio-bubble owing to a family emergency. The pacer had exited the team's bubble on April 11 after the death of his sister.

Harshal has been the standout performer for RCB in the past couple of seasons. He has picked up wickets in crunch situations and with his variations, has had many players walk back to the pavilion.

If RCB manage to win the game against DC, they will at least make it to the second position in the table, albeit having played an extra game from most of the top four teams.