IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's half-century takes Gujarat Titans to 162

Top knocks by Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar helped Gujarat Titans to post 162/7 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Put in to bat first, Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade started the match by smashing 17 runs in the opening over of the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up Shubman Gill for 7 as Gujarat Titans lost their first wicket for 24 in 2.2 overs. Sai Sudharsan walked in to bat with Wade and took his team`s total to 47 runs before he was dismissed by T Natarajan on 11.

Captain Hardik Pandya walked in to bat with Wade to take his team`s total beyond the 50-run mark. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik soon dismissed dangerous-looking batter Matthew Wade for leg before wicket for 19 leaving the team`s total at 64/3 in 7.6 overs.

Pandya notched up his half-century in just 42 balls and took his sides` total to 162/7 in the first innings. Brief score: Gujarat Titans 162/7 (Hardik Pandya 50*, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2-32) vs SunRisers Hyderabad.