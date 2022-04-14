IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya leads by example as GT defeat RR by 37 runs to go top of the table

Hardik Pandya starred for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals

Skipper Hardik Pandya put in a supreme all-round display to lead his side to a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals, and send Gujarat Titans to the top of IPL 2022 league standings. Pandya played a crucial knock of 87* off 52 deliveries to help his side pot a challenge worthy total of 192/4.

This, after the Gujarat side were at one point in time, reeling at 53/3.

Chasing a huge target of 193, Rajasthan Royals got off to a good start but lost wickets at regular intervals and ultimately fell some way short of the required margin.

The in-form Jos Buttler (54 off 24) provided another flying start to the Royals but the rest of the batting unit did not deliver as the innings ended at 155 for nine in 20 overs. Young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (3/40) impressed on his IPL debut while Lockie Ferguson (3/23)) got the important wicket of Buttler, who was deceived by the New Zealander's slow yorker after a series of quick deliveries.

Ferguson also dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin in the same over after the senior India spinner was promoted to bat at number three.

The other notable contribution to Royals' innings came from Shimron Hetmyer (29 off 17). From 56 for one, Royals slipped to 90 for five and could not recover from there on. Hardik, who has been bowling regularly this season, also picked up a wicket but he took himself off the attack in the 18th over after feeling a little discomfort in the groin area.

With their fourth win in five games, Titans displaced Royals from the top of the points table. It was Royals' second loss in five games.

Hardik Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match for his all round show, which comprised an 87*, a brilliant run-out and bowling figures of 1/18 (2.3 overs)#TATAIPL #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/gBRUiq5gd5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2022

After being put in to bat, Gujarat found themselves reeling at 53 for three. While Hardik's 52-ball knock was studded with eight fours and four sixes, Manohar struck four fours and two maximums.

Miller, who overall hit five boundaries and a six, fetched 21 runs in the penultimate over off Kuldeep Sen (1/51). To start with, Hardik was aggressive on pacer Kuldeep as he hammered him for three successive boundaries in the fifth over. He then fetched his first maximum in the seventh over, when he clobbered Riyan Parag over his head.

The duo upped the ante when Manohar launched into inform Yuzvendra Chahal, hammering him for a four and maximum, a lofted inside-out drive over cover. The two then took on Kuldeep, hammering him for three boundaries in the 14th over, where Hardik also notched up his fifty, with a cut towards backward point fence.

And in the next over, Hardik clobbered two successive maximums off seasoned spinner Ashwin, who leaked 16 runs in the over.

With Titans reaching 130 for three in 15 overs, the stage was set for a big total. After Manohar departed, Miller ably supported the skipper.

Titans lost opener Matthew Wade (12) cheaply, courtesy of a direct hit by Rassie Van Der Dussen from cover.

Titans slipped to 15/2, as Vijay Shakar (2) also perished cheaply and then a rusty looking Shubman Gill (13) became Parag's first victim, after he was caught by Shimron Hetymyer at the long-on fence.

With inputs from PTI