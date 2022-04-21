IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh says MI vs CSK match gives him 'feeling of an India-Pakistan contest'

Harbhajan Singh represented both MI and CSK in his IPL career

Few players have had the distinction of representing both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One among those lucky men is Harbhajan Singh, who in a recent interview compared the contest between MI and CSK, to that of an Índia-Pakistan match.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is among the fiercest in the world, and a similar feeling comes to the mind of fans when Mumbai Indians face off against Chennai Super Kings.

Dubbed as the 'El Clasico' of IPL, MI and CSK will add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry on Thursday when the two sides face off at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Even though the current IPL season has been disappointing for both the teams, fans will be pumped-up nonetheless when MI and CSK go head to head.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Live, Harbhajan compared the MI vs CSK match to that of an India-Pakistan contest, while also revealing how he felt after joining Chennai having played for Mumbai for a long time.

"It felt strange when I first wore the CSK jersey after sitting in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for 10 years. For me, both the teams have been very special. The match between these two IPL giants gives the feeling of an India-Pakistan contest due to the rivalry factor and the level of competition," said the veteran Indian spinner

He further continued, "When I first stepped down on the field against MI, I was praying for the match to end soon because there was emotion and a lot of pressure involved in that game. Luckily that match ended early and CSK won it."

As far as the head to head record of these two teams is concerned, MI have an edge having won 19 games while CSK have 13 wins in their bag. Both teams will be looking for a win and try to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai are currently rooted to the foot of the table, while CSK are one spot above them in ninth place.