IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to field first, Punjab bring in Bairstow for Rajapaksha

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings go head to head in game 16 of the IPL 2022. Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to field first in the match that will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has made 2 changes to his playing XI with Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron missing out the game and Sai Sudarshan and Darshan have replaced them.

Punjab Kings on the other hand has replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksha with Jonny Bairstow.

Here is how the two teams are lining up:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

More to follow...