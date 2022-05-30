IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans to do a road show in Ahmedabad today with IPL 2022 trophy

Shubman Gill for Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans became the 2nd team after Rajasthan Royals to win the IPL title during its first season. Many people doubted the Hardik Pandya-led team at the start of the tournament but the way Hardik Pandya led his side to the victory has proved every critic wrong.

Hardik Pandya's team was also because of the reason that they got to play the final match in front of their home crowd in the massively build new stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was a full stadium last night but as the match finished quite late last night, many of the fans missed the opportunity to witness their team lift the IPL trophy and for the people who missed that opportunity, Gujarat Titans will be doing a roadshow with the trophy as a gesture of thanks for their fans.

The caravan will begin at Usmanpura Riverfront and will end at Vishwakunj Riverfront, confirmed reports

Talking about the run chase, Gujarat Titals chased 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022, Gujarat has capped off a season where they exceeded everyone`s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.