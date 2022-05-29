IPL 2022: Sanju Samson wins toss, Lockie Ferguson starts ahead of Alzarri Joseph

Sanju Samson won the toss and has chosen to bat first

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson lost a record 13 tosses in IPL 2022, but lady luck has decided to help them in important games. Samson won the toss and chose to bat first in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The biggest question in the build-up to the match was regarding the Gujarat Titans playing XI. Hardik Pandya faced a tough choice to choose one between Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph, and he's opted for the former.

Just one change for the Gujarat Titans while Rajasthan Royals have opted to go with the same playing XI.

Here's how the two sides are lining up for the final:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal