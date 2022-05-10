IPL 2022: GT trounce LSG by 62 runs, become first team to qualify for playoffs

GT become first team to qualify for playoffs of IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs after they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs on Tuesday.

Rashid Khan starred for the Hardik Pandya-led franchise as he picked up four wickets to help restrict KL Rahul's LSG to 82 runs. This, after Gujarat, had earlier scored 144/4 in their respective 20 overs.

Looking at Gujarat Titans' total of 144, it appeared like a modest target, and credit has to go to Lucknow Super Giants bowlers, who had restricted Hardik's side to a below-par total. However, the GT bowlers took the responsibility upon themselves to make it a one-sided contest in the end.

Rashid Khan and co were all over LSG, who didn't help themselves as they suffered a meltdown in a crucial game where they could have gone on to become the first side to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, but instead, it's Gujarat, who have booked their berth in the playoffs.

More to follow...