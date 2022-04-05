IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell to be available for RCB from THIS date

Royal Challengers Bangalore`s (RCB) director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, put a lid on the rumors surrounding the availability of Australian limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell, saying that he will not be available for the crucial game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium later on Tuesday.

Maxwell has missed the first couple of matches for RCB and will also miss the third game against RR on Tuesday as he is contracted to Cricket Australia (CA). The 33-year-old will however be available for selection for RCB's fourth match in IPL 2022 on April 9 against Mumbai Indians.

"From a Cricket Australia point of view, no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, regardless of when they arrive over here, no one can play until the 6th. We've been well aware of that as any other side, we've planned for that. Maxi will be with us and available from the 9th (of April)."

RCB will be back on the field after a gap of five days, and looking ahead to the clash against the Royals, Hesson told RCB Bold Diaries on Tuesday that his side will have to adapt quickly to its first game at the Wankhede after having played the last two matches at the DY Patil Stadium.

"Both our games have been at DY (Patil stadium) which is quite a different surface and different surroundings, different boundary dimensions. So our first challenge at Wankhede and we have to adapt to different sizes of the boundaries, whether on a used surface or a new one. We know there's going to be dew, so that's not an excuse for anybody. We're just going to have to deal with that," Hesson opined.