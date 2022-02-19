IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir, Sanjiv Goenka meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath, gift him LSG's first bat as token

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Gautam Gambhir met Uttar Pradesh's chief minister Yogi Adityanath and gifted him the franchise's first bat ahead of their inaugural season in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Based out of Lucknow, Sanjiv Goenka's franchise will make their first appearance in the cash-rich league. Lucknow Super Giants appeared for the first time in an IPL mega auction last week, wherein they purchased some big players such as Quinton de Kock, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya among others.

READ| IPL 2022: KL Rahul reveals why Lucknow Super Giants signed Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi

This, after the franchise had earlier opted to retain KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as their three draft picks.

Lucknow Super Giants' official Twitter handle recently a picture of Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath, alongside Sanjiv Goenka and Gautam Gambhir. The franchise's representatives gifted the chief minister a 'bat' as a token.

The first bat of the #LucknowSuperGiants presented to the Honorable Chief Minister, @myogiadityanath. Grateful to receive his support! pic.twitter.com/SDmRLMa7Sw February 18, 2022

"The first bat of the #LucknowSuperGiants presented to the Honorable Chief Minister, @myogiadityanath. Grateful to receive his support!" read the caption of the post.

READ| IPL 2022: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants unveil their logo

For the unversed, the IPL will be a 10 team affair after two new franchises joined the cash-rich league.

Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group won the bid for Lucknow based franchise, for a whopping Rs. 7090 crore, while CVC Capitals group's bid of Rs. 5625 crore was enough to secure them the Ahmedabad franchise, which was later renamed as Gujarat Titans (GT).