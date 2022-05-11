IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir calls LSG players 'weak' in dressing room speech, watch viral video

Gautam Gambhir's viral speech after LSG's defeat versus GT has gone viral

Lucknow Super Giants were on the verge of sealing their berth in the playoffs of IPL 2022, all they needed was a win against Gujarat Titans who had lost their previous two games, and it all appeared to go LSG's way after they restricted GT to a modest total of 144.

However, powered by Rashid Khan's 4 wicket haul. Gujarat instead defeated LSG by a huge margin to become the first side to reach the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Meanwhile, after seeing his side's batting collapse in the second innings, Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir decided to take matters into his own hands, as he delivered a rousing dressing room speech to motivate his players.

Gautam who led KKR to two titles in his captaincy was critical of his players and admitted that they were 'weak' against Gujarat, and the veteran felt that his side 'gave up' completely.

The video which was shared by Lucknow on their social media handles has gone viral on social media:

The two top placed teams of IPL went face to face however, Gujarat Titans appeared to have struggled with the bat. Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs, although many felt that their total of 144 would have been easily chased down by LSG.

Only, that didn't happen, instead, the Lucknow batters choked and they suffered a meltdown of sorts, with the whole team bundling out for just 82 runs in 13.5 overs.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, he gave away just 24 runs for 4 scalps, and he was complimented well by Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/7) and Yash Dayal (2/24) as well.

Gujarat thus won by 62-runs, in the end, to leapfrog LSG into first place and seal their berth in IPL 2022 playoffs.