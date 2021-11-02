IPL 2022: From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah - 4 players Mumbai Indians will most likely retain ahead of mega auction

The franchises are preparing for the IPL 2022 mega auction and they still have a few weeks left before zeroing in on the key players they want to retain. While there are some automatic retentions, the franchises could also spring a surprise by releasing some big names.

Mumbai Indians are one of the teams who may not have any surprises in store as there are some automatic retentions in their line-up. As the fans concerned await a final word from the franchise, here we have a look at 4 players which MI might retain before IPL 2022 auction:

Being the most successful IPL captain ever, Rohit Sharma will most likely be the first pick. Expect him to be retained by MI. In a tournament like the IPL, where captains make the teams and legacies, Rohit has carved out that niche alongside MS Dhoni.

Along with the experience of winning five trophies, Rohit brings the talented and one of the best openers in world cricket and having been retained at INR 15 crores in 2018, Rohit may fetch INR 16 crores this time around.

The next on the list should be pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2013 and has been one of the best bowlers of the tournament since then. He provides breakthroughs in the powerplay, gives quiet overs in the middle and is just the boss at the death.

Bumrah has single-handedly won a few games for the men in blue and will be an automatic retention choice for the Mumbai Indians.

Kieron Pollard, the trusted wily old hard-hitting all-rounder may be the third option for the Mumbai Indians as their retention pick. Mumbai has often banked on Pollard's experience and skills to finish the game with the bat and give them some overs in the middle and he has delivered time and again.

The last and final pick would be a tough choice for the Mumbai side as the reports have suggested that they may part ways with Hardik Pandya, which means either Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav could be considered for the fourth slot. Ishan and Surya provide international quality and can easily float around the order.