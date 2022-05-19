IPL 2022 final timings likely to be changed, Here's what we know

IPL 2022 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29

The Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 is now nearing towards its summit clash, which will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, Sunday. Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs to become the second team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs on Wednesday.

With two more spots up for grabs, the race for the remaining two playoffs berths is likely to go down the fire. Ahead of the all-important final of IPL 2022, there's a huge development, regarding the timing of the summit clash.

As per multiple reports, the final of IPL 2022 could begin at 8 PM instead of the usual 7:30 PM time. Currently, all of the evening games are scheduled to start from 7:30 PM, however, the BCCI is mulling to change the timing of the final as the closing ceremony will also take place this season.

Since 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was no closing being held in the IPL, however, the same is now set to return for the 2022 edition.

As per reports, the closing ceremony of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league will be of 30 minutes, with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman set to perform in the closing gala.

Reports have also claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are mulling changing the timings of both evening and afternoon games from next season onwards.

BCCI are going to have an auction for the media and broadcasting rights of IPL from the 2023-2027 cycle, and the apex body is known to be in favour of changing the time of evening games from 7:30 PM to 8 PM. Similarly, the timing of afternoon fixtures could be changed from 3:30 PM to 4 PM, however, there's no official word on the development as of yet.

With Lucknow and Gujarat already having booked their places in the playoffs of IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, alongside Rajasthan Royals still remain in hunt for the remaining two playoffs spots.