IPL 2022 final: Watch 1 lakh fans sing 'Vande Mataram' in unison which will surely give you goosebumps

The video of 1 lakh fans singing Vande Mataram will give you goosebumps

After a long wait of two months, IPL 2022 finally reaches its epic conclusion as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the summit clash on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The world's largest stadium was treated to a spectacle before the spectacle as a half-hour long closing ceremony comprising of performances from Ranveer Singh, and AR Rahman among others was the peak of entertainment.

With more than 1 lakh fans inside the Narendra Modi Stadium for the final of IPL 2022, a video is going viral on social media which will surely give you goosebumps indeed.

AR Rahman sang 'Vande Mataram' and he was joined by more than 1 lakh fans who also voiced their support.

Check the viral video here:

More than 1 Lakh cricket fans singing Vande Mataram.pic.twitter.com/yNG7zTxDJy May 29, 2022

BCCI meanwhile created a Guinness World record during the closing ceremony of IPL 2022, by creating the largest jersey.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel all accepted the honour during the closing ceremony.

The jersey is numbered 15 representing the 15th edition of the tournament. It also has the logos of the 10 teams that participated in the contest. Meanwhile, the contest between GT and RR began with fireworks as well, after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat first.

At the time of writing, RR had scored 37/1 after five overs.