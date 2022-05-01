IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match

SRH vs CSK match pitch report

Just ahead of the 46th match of the IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ravindra Jadeja who was handed over the captaincy of the CSK by MS Dhoni decided to quit captaincy to focus on his game. Under Jadeja's captaincy, CSK lost 6 out of 8 IPL games and with MS Dhoni taking over captaincy again, fans will hope it brings a change of luck for the team.

CSK is currently placed at the 9th position in the points table whereas SRH is in the 3rd position.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the evening of the GT vs CSK match day on April 13 will be cooler than normal. The temperatures will be around 30 to 35 degrees. The conditions are expected to be overcast with a cloud cover of nearly 40 percent. Dew is also expected to play a part in the game with a dew point probability of 10 degrees.

CSK vs SRH - MCA Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 153 while the average 2nd innings total is 128. The last game played at this venue saw Rajasthan Royals defend 144 while RCB reached only as far as 115. Batting will get tougher on this wicket with the ball starting to turn in the second half of the season.

CSK vs SRH probable playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

SUnrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan.